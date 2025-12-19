'AITA for telling my in-laws that I don't care about the resale value of my house?'

They all live in big house with a mortgage that all three of them pay because they needed a big, new house. It is beautiful but their utilities are like $1,600 a month. That's insane. They were over yesterday and got on us again. I told them that their opinions on our living situation didn't matter to me.

My wife joined in in my side and told them to drop it because this is our home where we will raise our kids. She is ride or die. They all got huffy and said they just want the best for us. I responded that I would be willing to do whatever renovations they saw fit if they paid for them no strings attached.