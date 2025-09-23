'AITA for telling my dad he should bathe his own daughter?' UPDATED

NTA, and your Dad is full of crap. There is nothing illegal about bathing a disabled child, regardless of their age (or stage of puberty). Your Dad is simply pushing his responsibility onto you. Stick to your guns about moving out when you can.

"A will be left to figure out all on her own."

Is she even capable of doing that?? If so, your Dad is doing your sister a disservice not to teach her how to bathe.