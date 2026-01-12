"AITA for telling my roommate that she should see a doctor?"

In our house, there’s five people and four cats. Everyone there is safely full of love, and I don’t think anyone truly has any malice, but sometimes I do think there’s lack of consideration and may be it comes from all of us.

Recently, it’s been an issue where my roommate who is in school gets woken up by us closing doors or closing the toilet or anything really. She tried to resolve the problem by turning on a fan in her room to help with the sound, and I tried to help by putting hush bumps on everyone’s door.

But sometimes they don’t work perfectly because it doesn’t stop the click from the door knob so you have to close it with the awareness that you have to turn the door knob.