"AITA for telling my wife her brother-in-law can't come to our house anymore?"

I hate my sister-in-law's husband. Let's call him Bret. Bret is awful in many ways, but the worst thing about him is that he has no respect for other people. Even in my own home he frequently disrespects me.

The final straw was when Bret started to tell my child a story from work that was not necessary for a child to hear. I told Bret to stop. He said it was fine. I said this is my house, and it is not fine. He started to continue the story anyway, and I sent my child out of the room. Bret started making fun of me, so I asked him to leave.