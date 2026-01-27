'AITA for telling my wife her brother-in-law can't come to our house anymore?'

I hate my sister-in-law's husband. Let's call him Bret. Bret is awful in many ways, but the worst thing about him is that he has no respect for other people. Even in my own home he frequently disrespects me.
The final straw was when Bret started to tell my child a story from work that was not necessary for a child to hear. I told Bret to stop. He said it was fine. I said this is my house, and it is not fine. He started to continue the story anyway, and I sent my child out of the room. Bret started making fun of me, so I asked him to leave.
After Bret and my sister-in-law left, I told my wife Bret can't come over anymore. She said "are you asking me or telling me?" I said she can look at it either way, but he does need to be at our house or around our kids. She said I can't tell her not to have her family here. She said she would never tell me not to have my family here.
I said no, that if a member of my family disrespected her I would kick them out and stop speaking to them without needing to be told or asked. She said Bret's wife is her sister. I said I'm fine with her sister being here, just not him.
She said her sister won't come over without him. I said maybe they should meet up elsewhere. My wife said I'm not going to tell her who she can and can't have over and that I'm being a d for even trying. I can't believe she's choosing Bret over her own husband.
Rigel-idk said:
Your wife needs to back you up on this.
KronkLaSworda said:
NTA. Your wife is a bigger problem than the BIL, though. She should be protecting your kid over "family."
Due_Challenge_1777 said:
You are NTA. Him disrespecting you in your own house is inexcusable. Your wife should agree.
Top-Air4186 said:
It’s your house just as much as it’s her house. No one should be in your house that you don’t want there.
Few-Tone-9339 said;
Maybe your wife should go stay with them for a bit.
natoned1 said:
NTA. Home is a no-jerks zone.