'AITA for telling my wife I'm done hosting her family?'

My wife said I'm only making things weird and she did all the work before we got married. Her brother and parents aren’t used to doing anything with her around. She said my suggestion will only make things awkward and stop her family from coming over. I said I'm tired of being used as a free restaurant. We spend a lot on food and three days cooking and cleaning while they do almost nothing.

She told me she'll handle it and later told me she called her mom and asked if they could bring a dessert and her mom said she’s not a good baker and she thinks that got her mom got upset because she changed the subject immediately.