'AITA for telling a woman at the gym to stop filming herself?'

You are NTA. She's taking videos that include you, without consent, then corners you at the lockers to tell you you're making her feel unsafe. Please report this to management and don't engage with her directly in future.

silentjudge_ said:

NTA. You didn’t go too far, you did exactly what was within your right to do. The gym rules are clear and she doesn’t get to play the victim when she’s the one breaking them.

caprahircus_ said:

NTA. You asked her twice, she ignored you, so you escalated the issue to a member of staff who told her off. I am the kind of person who is very happy to call a man a creep, but in this instance, so long as you are being 100% honest in your description of the events, you are not being a creep and you shouldn't have to be in her videos if you don't want to be. Also, it's obnoxious to film yourself working out.