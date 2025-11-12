'AITA for testing how prepared my husband is for our baby?'

I brought it up to my husband who didn’t seem alarmed, he laughed it off as my pregnancy brain. I told him it’s been in the backseat this whole time and he didn’t notice. He said it was just decor and he didn’t register it as important even though we were looking for it for days.

I reminded him how important it was that he checked the backseat every time he got out of the car, but the gnawing feeling that he’s been neglecting looking in the back sat with me for another week before I decided to test it. I took a bright pink post it and wrote a note asking him to text me when he sees it and stuck it on the back seat right in his line of sight.