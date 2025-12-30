"AITA for thinking I'm entitled to a child-free gym?"

I'm looking for advice because I can be a little oblivious when it comes to kids as I don't have them. I, F32 belong to a small CrossFit gym. I pay $150 a month for it. This is the only one within a 20 mi radius of my house.

There's about 10-15 of us in a class at a time, 3 people usually bring their kids and that's including the coach. Each of them have about two kids. So sometimes there may be up to 5 to 6 kids there. All between the ages of 5 and 10. Depending on what day it is and who's there.

I really do like the idea of being able to come work out and bring your kids, I get it daycare is expensive. But this wasn't one of the perks of the class. It wasn't discussed in the initial orientation.