'AITA for threatening my marriage over a dog?'

New-Lifeguard-9494 said:

NTA, and wtf is wrong with your husband and his ex SIL? I mean, what type of person just asks for someone else's pet? Is she deranged? And the fact that your husband is so willing to just hand it over is throwing up massive red flags about him. He sounds deranged too!

calacmack said:

He is considering hurting not only you but your children as well. Actually the dog itself would a victim. It is very difficult for a pet to be handed around to different households. Secondary issues include the fact that you don't know this person and have no way to determine if they have the capacity to take care of the dog or if they might even get tired of having a pet and try to give it away themselves. NTA.