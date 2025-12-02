'AITA for turning down gifts from my MIL because of favoritism?'

steina009 said:

NTA this can also cause resentment between siblings so you should nip this in the bud right away. Fancy gifts for granddaughter then there has to be equally fancy gift for grandsons.

mother_puppy said:

NTA. My mom only has two grandsons and will only ever have two grandsons (my brother died) and she goes out of her way to treat them equitably. If one gets a personalized gift (she crochets as well), they both do. If one gets a day at her house, the other gets personal time w her that works for him.