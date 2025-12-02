'AITA for turning the family potluck into a silent war?'

So I asked him how everything was going. He was quite chipper. Not only to me but also to the others. Talking long and drawn out about how perfectly everything at work and at home was. (My SIL wasn't there but I've talked to her in the mean time and she said that at home everything has gotten better as well).

So there wasn't any reason to go so low effort. But ok...I have no horse in the race so I just made a little comment. But then he said something about how disgusting my cinnamon rolls were and that even the trash would be too good for them and that was the last straw for me so I hid his jar when he wasn't looking.



When my mom came later that evening she noticed immediately that there was no food with his name tag and she was pretty upset. He explained that his food had vanished but she didn't believe him and they bickered for the rest of it. I didn't say anything but now I feel bad.