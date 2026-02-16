'AITA for uninviting my friend from Galentine's because she doesn’t follow rules?'

So this happened a few days ago but someone still has a problem with my choice. I don’t know why it’s hard for people to understand this, in the future I know who not to invite. Op (33f) Maya (37f).
So for Valentine’s Day I wanted to do a Galentine with the girls and their daughters. I did this on Friday because my family was celebrating Valentine’s personally. The time of the party was from 5:30 to 9:50, I created many ideas for us to do. So men were not allowed there, the only boys that were there were my husband and son.
My husband has his own man cave so him and our son would stay there until the party was done but I did tell him he can go upstairs if our son gets tired. He wasn’t a male guest, he was just there. He did help with decoration, set the table, bring food, etc.
Some of the girls started to come, I gave them red pjs to change into. The girls were aware my husband was here but they didn’t care. I got a call from my friend, Maya. She told me she was going to be late because she’s still getting her daughter dressed and her husband still isn’t dressed because he was playing on the game.
That stopped me in my tracks when she said that, she already knew no guys were allowed. I told her not to do this again because I did a girls trip before and she wanted to bring her husband because she said we shouldn’t leave him out, not even for one night?
She got upset and said why do I have to be a “b” about it when my husband is there too, it is his house too and I wouldn’t kick him out. She then said I’m just jealous of him, she was just saying anything because why would I be jealous of a man, her husband did nothing too me but this is supposed to be a girls thing just for a night.
And if anyone gets mad that boys weren’t invited then so be it because this is an only girls, if you guys can accept the fact that boys don’t have to be at everything then that’s just that. It’s called a Galentine for a reason, for girls friendships. Yes the sons weren’t there, they had fun things to do with their dads. If boys had this then y'all wouldn’t want girls to be there, god forbid girls want to have a sister hood lol.
I let her go on too long, must’ve been my postpartum because I got very irritated and angry. I told her she’s not allowed to come if she brings her husband. Also she won’t be invited to anything else in the future, I only said this because she insulted me and I wasn’t being rude to her, just keeping the rules. So let me know if I did too much, or not enough lol.
Natural-Potential-80 said:
NTA personally I probably wouldn’t consider her a friend anymore. She sounds exhausting. Most guys wouldn’t want to crash a girls party anyways. What a weird thing to happen.
TheRealPhilFry said:
You're NTA, you can set the parameters of a party at your own house. But ffs your friend group sounds exhausting.
plz_dont_perceive_me said:
NTA. Your husband wasn't at the party, he was just chilling in his own home. Your friend is a nut who should learn to go places without her husband.
BDazzle126 said:
NTA, it's GALentine's for a reason.
Vicious133 said:
NTA. It’s a girl's night not show and tell husbands. If she can’t be away from her husband for an evening that’s on her. Your husband being there is normal considering he lives there. It’s not like he’s going to be involved with all you ladies.
Edcrfvh said:
NTA. The second she said you were jealous you should have ended the call. She's one of those women who thinks her family is a package and they must all go to everything, even when only she was invited. Drop her.