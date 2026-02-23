'AITA for wanting a break?'

Well, on this beach trip (overnight), she did just that to me. Now, remember this is the first time in a long time I’ve been kid-free (of at least my kid-free) and here she is, dumping her kid on me. Her kid is asking me to play with them, walk with them, you know, kid stuff. And I just want a BREAK.

But here my friend is, playing on her phone just totally checked out. I try to redirect her kid back to her saying “oh you should ask your mom to play” to which she says without missing a beat “no, you have more patience for (kid's name) anyway. You play with him.”