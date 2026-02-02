"AITA for wanting a divorce because my wife wants her affair partner in our lives?"

I have been married to my wife for 15 years. Last year she initiated an affair with a long time friend who was running her DnD sessions (for the sake of this post we will call him Dan). I had a lot of trust issues surrounding this guy for some time starting when he and my wife were both fired for inappropriately harassing an employee which effectively ended my wife's career.

When I discovered the affair, they went no contact for awhile. Me and my wife went into therapy and have been trying to rebuild our life for a year. In our last therapy session, she has insisted that this man must stay in her life as a friend and that they would never cross that line again especially because they are playing DnD with a crowd.