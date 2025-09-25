'AITA for yelling at my mother-in-law at Thanksgiving?'

This event happened last year. Forgot to mention it in my original submission. This happened last year when I was 26, 4 months pregnant with my first kid, and I’m still fuming about what went down at Thanksgiving. My MIL (60) has always been pushy, always gotta be the center of attention, but this time she crossed a line that’s got me shaking with rage. I need to know if I was the ahole for how I handled it.