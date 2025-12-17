'AITA for forbidding my ex from coming to my house without notice?'

And today when I was at work Max came over to visit the teenagers without checking first. It feels very violating to have people in my home with no notice, especially when I know it's messy! I have documented all this, and have security camera footage. I have sent a message rescinding any permission to be on my property.

My next step is legal action, but we have coparented well until now, with the kids going between houses when they want (but always checking first with both adults). AITA for expecting notice before the ex comes to my house and not allowing them to come and go freely?

Frankifile wrote:

Try mediation first. Tell your ex unless given prior permission from you, they are not allowed to enter your home.

Tell the children this too, they can go out with their parent, as per normal.