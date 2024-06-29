'AITA for forcing my husband to choose between divorce and being a SAHD?' HUSBAND RESPONDS

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Cocomelon3216 says:

Just read his post, unbelievable he feels suffocated because he worked for two years so now he wants an extended break with no responsibilities, not even household chores or picking up his child from daycare. Because an entire month off wasn't enough.

He's incredibly immature and isn't ready to be a husband or a father. It's a pity this didn't come to light until after you already had a child with him. At the moment, you are working and looking after two children. Get rid of the adult sized one and your life will be better.

Alarming-Phone4911

• 2h ago

Hand him back his rings with divorce papers, u mistakenly married a man baby instead of an actual man