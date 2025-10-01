'AITA for 'forcing' my boyfriend to go to a wedding with me?'

I told him if he’s worried about his truck, we’ll take my car. I’m worried about my car mostly because it needs maintenance and I need to update my plates and it’s short notice to change transportation plans, but I’m willing to make it happen.

I also told him if he doesn’t want to go, he doesn’t have to and I’ll go alone. He doesn’t want me to go alone, he’s worried something will happen. He brought up the fact my car died on the side of the road a few days ago. (It needs and is getting a new battery this week, the battery’s old). So if he goes, he’s going to be cranky and uncomfortable the whole time, but he’ll be that way if I go alone anyways.