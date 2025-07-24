'AITA for forcing my diet on my boyfriend?' 'The food in America makes me sick.'

I spoke to a dietitian and he explained that my body is probably not used to the amount of salt and preservatives that is found in the food in the states. (Please don’t think I’m bashing the US! I love it here and it’s a great country.) My dietician recommended fresh and organic produce to see how my body coped, and to my delight, I improved.

I stopped vomiting and I was able to start slowly putting weight back on. I started making meals from scratch and meal prepping to save time throughout the week. My dad is actually a chef back home, so he was more than happy to send me some recipes to keep my diet interesting.