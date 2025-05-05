'AITA for forcing my father's partner to take back a lie she told my children?'

My daughter didn’t care about it much at first (I think she didn’t really register it), but my son got very excited right away. He kept talking about how much he wanted to go to Disney and asking about the trip. And after watching her big brother like that, my daughter jumped on the bandwagon with him. It was both heartbreaking and infuriating to watch them like that.

I called Blair and said she had two options: either she told my kids she’d lied and they weren’t going to Orlando or I did. I added that if she told them, she’d have the opportunity to apologize and explain herself, but if I did, I would not do that for her.