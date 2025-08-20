'AITA for forcing my in-laws to use a toilet instead of piss jugs?' 'They are very healthy.'

My in-laws are very healthy and abled-bodied people and there is zero reason, other than laziness for them to use a device like this. My in-laws arrived later yesterday night and we confronted them about their plan to piss in the jug. They joked about the device and asked what else they were supposed to do, use a litter box? NO, GO UPSTAIRS AND USE THE GODDAMN TOILET!

Now they are complaining about having to go all they way upstairs and I'm pretty sure they are secretly using the piss jug. I'm going to flip I I find out they using it down there. Am I the ahole for asking them to use a toilet like a normal human being?