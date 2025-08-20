'AITA for forcing my in-laws to use a toilet instead of piss jugs?' 'They are very healthy.'

My in-laws are visiting my wife and I this week. The trip was short notice so they'll be staying at our home. Our guest bedroom that they'll be staying in is in the basement of our house. It's spacious, clean and dry. The only issue is that it does not have a bathroom associated with it. You have to walk up the basement stairs and half way across the house to get to our guest bathroom.
Before arriving my in-laws were complaining that it was too far of walk to get to the bathroom from the basement. We are offering them free lodging, so I figured they would just have to deal with it. However, yesterday we got an unexpected Amazon package. My wife opened it and pulled out an strange plastic container.
I joked that it looked like one of those medical device piss jugs. The joke was on me, because it was exactly that. My in-laws had ordered a device for them to urinate into instead of going to the bathroom upstairs. I told my wife absolutely not and that they had to use a toilet.
My in-laws are very healthy and abled-bodied people and there is zero reason, other than laziness for them to use a device like this. My in-laws arrived later yesterday night and we confronted them about their plan to piss in the jug. They joked about the device and asked what else they were supposed to do, use a litter box? NO, GO UPSTAIRS AND USE THE GODDAMN TOILET!
Now they are complaining about having to go all they way upstairs and I'm pretty sure they are secretly using the piss jug. I'm going to flip I I find out they using it down there. Am I the ahole for asking them to use a toilet like a normal human being?
Since a lot of people are asking, no they do not have health issues, they are very fit and healthy. We have an open enough relationship that they would tell us if they did. We also offered for them to stay upstairs but the rooms upstairs are more cramped and not as spacious. They opted to stay in the basement room.
mmmmm_pi said:
NTA. This isn't even a discussion. They can use a toilet or get out of your house.
indicatprincess said:
NTA. It sounds like they’d be better suited to stay in a hotel…
Flat-Replacement4828 said:
Holy f NTA. I wouldn't be letting these people stay with me. Like, you clearly can't trust them to use the bathroom. Nope nope nope.
Melodic-Skin9045 said:
NTA. Tell them they can go to a hotel since they are unhappy with the accommodations.
No-Assignment5538 said:
NTA. They need to go stay in a hotel.
Interesting_Road_700 said:
NTA that’s crazy and nasty.
PinkPaintedSky said:
NTA. If they are able bodied. They can use the bathroom. If they think it is too far to walk. They can get a hotel with a bathroom.