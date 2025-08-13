'AITA for leaving when I was asked to babysit forcing my dad's fiancée to cancel her plans?'

Last Saturday I had a day off work and I wasn't planning on doing anything when dad and her said I needed to babysit the kids because they had stuff on. Dad left first and she told me she'd be gone for about 6 hours and she was trying to tell me schedule stuff for the 6 month old and the 3 year old but I just said no way and I left the house.

I didn't have anything planned but I was not willing to babysit and I dipped before she could leave. She tried yelling after me but I kept going and I didn't go back to the house until it was late. Dad was back by then and the two of them started yelling at me and saying I had no right to walk out and leave the kids without a sitter.