'AITA for 'forcing' my roommate to give up being a vegan?' UPDATED

She often complains how she barely has money to pay rent every month because her groceries are expensive and raising a puppy is also expensive. I don't help her out simply because I don't like her and I don't care about her. Call me heartless, but I wouldn't mind her getting evicted.

These are only tame. She once let her dog into my closed but not locked room when she had a friend over. It was humid and hot day, and her dog pooped on my rug. I came back to the most disgusting smell and I know she saw the brown poop on my white rug because she let the dog out and closed the damn door back.