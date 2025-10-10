"AITA for forcing people out of the campsite we booked?"

My husband and I planned a camping night last Saturday at a campsite about an hour from our house. We arrived at the campsite, only to find that in the site we reserved there was already a tent and camping supplies all set up in the site.

We thought we might be at the wrong site, so we drove around the campground and returned, realizing they were definitely in the site we booked. We got out of the car to check out the situation, and a woman immediately came up to us and right off the bat was hostile before we even said two words.