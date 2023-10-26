Woman refuses to let cousin wear 'grandma's' preserved wedding dress. 'She's 50 pounds heavier.' AITA?

So my dress was perfect and customized just for me and I’m assuming quite pricey, I don’t know how much exactly. Grandma bragged about how proud she was for making our big day so special but honestly it didn’t bother me. After the wedding my mother had my dress preserved for me.

Fast forward to last week, my cousin (39f) contacted me requesting I give her “grandma’s wedding dress” as she recently got engaged. I was confused at first but then she clarified she wanted my wedding dress. Since grandma had passed she felt it was only right so she could have something special to “honor her”. I was pretty taken aback honestly.