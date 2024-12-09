Former vegetarian uncovers family's old 'inside joke,' 'they were only doing it for my own good.' AITA?

In high school, I was a vegetarian for a couple of years. I was really into it, not like vegan teacher crazy but more like I just enjoyed being in a community, I'm no longer a vegetarian as an adult though. I overheard my Mother and Grandma laughing and telling something to their friends.
Turns out, the whole time I was vegetarian, my whole family (even extended which is like 50 people) had a game where they would see how often they could sneak me meat. Cooking veggies in bacon grease and stuff like that. At birthday parties, family gatherings, thanksgiving, and just dinner at home.
It was like an inside joke game for years, and I'm kinda upset. I confronted them but they said they were only doing it for my own good, that I needed more protein, but they kept smiling and giggling to one another about it so it felt like more of a joke.
I dunno, maybe it wasn't and they really did do it because they cared, but it still feels mean. They all say I'm being a drama queen for being upset. So I guess what do you think? Am I the ahole for being upset by this or should I just laugh with my family?
Mobile_Following_198 said:
NTA. It's valid you're upset by this. At the same time, you can't retroactively do anything about it, unfortunately. So pick your battles. Although I would be wary of eating their food, considering the history of food tampering.
Also, you may need to help your family understand nutrition. And just basic science. Bacon grease has 0 protein in it. Because it's a fat. Not a protein. It sounds like they think animal products = protein and that plant products can't have protein, and that's just horribly inaccurate.
DankVapor said:
NTA - Make some brownies and bring them over. Let everyone eat but you don't eat. When they ask, "Because I know what's in them," and do not elaborate further and just go home.
finalgirlsam said:
NTA and I mean, no offense, but those members of your family are mean little sociopaths. What else have they been doing to you secretly over the years? If you developed a food allergy would they think you were faking it and try and poison you?
blueswan6 said:
NTA It's a about respect, which they didn't have for you. I would tell them that this really changes how you view them and your relationships with them. Hold them accountable, whenever they say they're being truthful just point out that you can't really know that because they have a history of lying to you.
You don't have to get mad, just be upfront that you see them differently now and that's their fault. You don't have to cut them off or anything but some healthy distance won't hurt.
DJ_Too_Supreme_AITA said:
NTA. Um, it is wrong to tamper with other people's food. I don’t see how putting things into your food without your knowledge is funny or is a "joke."
Tinycupcakees said:
NTA. Sneaking meat into your food was disrespectful, even if they thought they were helping. Your feelings are valid.
NectarineAny4897 said:
I might not cut them off completely, but there is a zero percent chance that I would touch any food made by ANY of them again.