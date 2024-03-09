Man refuses to reconnect with siblings after putting them in foster care. AITA?

From there we went to her and I told her everything about my parents lack of care for us and my siblings over attachment to me and how I was starting to hate everyone because I didn't want to be a dad.

I told her to come to our house and she saw the bad conditions for herself. From there, she made some calls and another social worker was called out and we were removed from the home (it wasn't as fast as that but to sum it up).

I was placed with my best friend's family and my siblings went to a different foster home. The separation was seen as being in my best interest and I was so glad for it. We never got placed together after that and our parents never tried to get us back.