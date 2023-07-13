Parent asks is it wrong to make foster kids share rooms while her bio kid has her own?

Explaining to a child why they can't have something is difficult. Having those conversations is challenging, whether money, space or just inappropriate. Hopefully, your child can handle the fact that they can't have everything they want.
So, we have two new foster placements: 10G and 15G. We also have a biological daughter, 13G. We live in a three-bedroom house, and at this time, adding more room is impossible. We plan on moving eventually, but that will not happen for a year.
Originally, we only received single placements but got our first sibling group in 10G and 15G. In our county, siblings can share a bio and foster room. The only condition is non-bio siblings of the opposite sex can't share a room, which isn't an issue here.
We try to do what we can to make the siblings comfortable. But recently, 15G said she has her room at their home and hates sharing. We've tried to divide it with curtains, privacy panels, etc. We've let 15G get a lot of personalized stuff for her room. But it's a struggle. 15G has requested her room.
The other issue is our 13G, our biological daughter, set a boundary when we started fostering two years ago that she wouldn't share her room. We agreed as it seemed reasonable. She's always great with the other kids in our home but deserves her decompression space.
She went from being an only child to having other children. We also ensure we get a lot of one-on-one time with her and still do stuff as a family. She knows she can talk to us about anything.
We asked about 13G sharing her room, and she said no. We explained this to 15G, and she is now upset, saying it's unfair. We feel conflicted. Our social worker backs us up, but some people in our personal life say we are in the wrong.
We don't know exactly how long 15G and 10G will be with us, but the current plan is ten months minimum, with the likelihood it could be longer. So, it's not as if 10G and 13G would only share a room for a few weeks.
RsHoneyBadger says:
NAH (No A%$hole Here) - Sad reality is life is not fair sometimes. You made a promise to 13G, and you would be an AH for going back on it. 15G is entitled to ask for their room, but it just isn't possible, unfortunately. Them being a foster or non-bio kid doesn't mean much for the argument.
Mean_Suit_9222 says:
Why would 15G be more entitled to her room than the 13G? That's the 13G home. Like it or not, foster kids may not stay with you long. It's important to make them feel at home and as part of the family, but that can't be at the expense of your children. NTA (Not the A%*hole).
Hodgepodgehedge says:
NAH. I'm not gonna call a 15-years-old an AH for wanting her own room, especially when her life has been upended.
OP, you're doing your best. 15G has to learn that your hands are, unfortunately tied.