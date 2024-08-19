Former foster kid secretly records his dad's GF; 'I wanted evidence.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Sit your father down and ask him "I am your real son right? Like, you consider me the same? I always thought you did, but Sarah said something and it's making me doubt that and it's eating me up inside."

Get his answer and say that you really like his gf and have really tried to bond with her as family, but she completely shuts you out when he isn't at home. She won't even answer a question or look at you when you are trying to get to know her and it makes home feel cold and dark when it used to be your sanctuary.