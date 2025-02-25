Man who broke off engagement over kids fosters 15 children, leaving ex furious. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Ok-Control-787

"She said that if I could foster, I should have had kids with her because 'it's the same thing." Sure, the same thing, if you simply ignore the many differences big and small. Makes sense. I bet she'd be furious if you became a school teacher, too. NTA.

"She refused to listen and accused me of being selfish for not compromising when we were together." Nothing says "selfish" like fostering kids lol.

randomthoughts2025