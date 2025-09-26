"AITA? I found a child and called the cops..."

I’m a property manager & yesterday evening a resident knocked on my door. There was a child (aged 1 and a half) sitting outside by himself. She told me that he’s been sitting there for about 5 mins with no parent in sight. We kept looking around but no one came out & I didn’t recognize the child.

I took him into my apartment & called the police. They arrived about 15 mins later. My brother remained outside for an additional 10 minutes, just in case the parents were looking for him. But no one came out. I left my door wide open too just in case.