'Found out I’m a product of an affair. Dad didn’t know. I accidentally blew apart my family.' UPDATED 2X

After scheduling that appointment, I was able to have that conversation where he said he wouldn’t give up on me and we have had several conversations since. I decided to keep my appointments to process the situation anyways although I see it as moving in a positive direction. I hope anyone else in a similar situation is able to take something positive from me sharing this.

annilenox wrote:

You can't control how she feels so you have to probably figure out how to just deal with whatever she is going to through. It is unfortunate she is taking it out on you when the situation you are all in is clearly because of her.