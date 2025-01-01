"AITA for how I reacted to finding out my BF has two kids?"

I (25F) have been dating a guy (31M) for the past 2 months. However, last night he told me he has 2 kids.

I was honestly shockeddd that this was the first time he was telling me. Especially since we’ve been dating over Christmas and didn’t even mention it? I’ve never dated anyone who had kids before, so naturally I was curious and started asking questions. Whenever I got to my 4th question he started getting slightly defensive, asking if I was I the cops, because I was asking so many question. Lmaooo.