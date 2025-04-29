"Found out my GF is friends her with past dating app hookups. Am I overreacting?" UPDATED

I asked her why she didn't tell me even though it was clear she should've, and she basically broke down and admitted that she really liked him and wanted to see him even as just a friend, and that she thought I probably would've been uncomfortable with it even though she would never cheat.

She said that's why she brought me along on the tour, so that we would all know that she would never be involved with him physically while we were together. This really broke me, as it seemed clear that between me and him, she would always choose him.

Even without the physical aspect, it seemed like she greatly preferred him to me as a person, and I know from her messages and her friends jokes that the physical aspect was better with him too.