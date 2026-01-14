'I just found out my wife went home with another man from the bar Saturday. Can we come back from this?'

You'll be finding out about the legals and financials about marriages breaking down. You'll be finding out about her and what she has been doing (even right in front of your eyes). You'll be finding out about friendships and about family support. And most importantly you'll be finding out about yourself and what you can and can't handle. The life you thought you had is sadly over.

What comes next will be up to how you wish to handle things and what your end goal will be. So part of the above is you answering that question. What is it (realistically speaking) is that you want. There is lots of advice you will get and all of it is worth reading and listening to. Again, you need information and you will need to sort through it all and use some, all or none of it to make your decision.