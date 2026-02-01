'Am I overreacting to having found weird pictures on my boyfriend's iPad?' UPDATED

I went out of town and my boyfriend stayed home because he had to work. I came back and thought he was acting a bit off, so I checked his pictures on his iPad that sync directly from his phone.
In his recently deleted folder I found a picture of my side of the bed (where my medication, book, and melatonin are), a picture of my desk, a picture of a printed out picture of my brother and I along with a handwritten note that’s on the fridge, and a picture of our dresser. We are not planning on moving or selling any of these items either.
I’m convinced that he took them so he could remember how everything looked before hiding them because he invited someone over. Am I overreacting? I don’t want to say anything about it to him until I get a little clarity.
Listen if you REALLY wanted to freak him out You could say that you put (something really expensive like a family heirloom piece of jewellery) in your bedside table drawer before you left and now it’s gone and you think someone’s been in the house so you’re going to speak to the neighbour as they have RING cameras so you can see if anyone broke in to take to the police. Watch his reaction.
That is super odd and my mind would probably go to the same place. If I were you, I’d bring it up in a casual way like “Hey, what’s up with pictures of my stuff lol!” and the way he responds (defensive, nervously, weirdly) will tell you everything you need to know.
Very true, I’m going to ask him.
You just need to bring it up casually, out of the blue, and see if he panics/scrambles. Because it is weird, I can’t really think of a alternative explanation, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t one - if he’s able to answer calmly, immediately, when you ask with a sensible-sounding alternative, then fair enough.
Pay close attention to both what he says and how he says it, that’s my advice. And if he immediately goes for ‘why were you looking through my stuff’ BEFORE answering the question - deflection.
Great advice, thank you. I have a feeling his only answer will be “why were you going through my stuff” unfortunately ☹️ but I’m going to bring it up.
Why did his behavior immediately send you to his pictures?
I don’t have access to his phone and no messages sync to the iPad so I just figured I would look at what I could. He was being sneaky with his phone and just acting different overall
if you feel that you need to snoop before talking to your partner like an adult, then your relationship is already over
I think you’re right…
Are you in the US? You can join your local “are we dating the same guy” group on Facebook and post his picture to see if anyone recognizes him or can give you some insight.
Yes and I literally just joined one too and considered posting him but I’m scared 😭
Agree with the commenter that said to post anonymously, but also, if you're scared, then that tells you something right there. I'm not scared to post my partner at all.
That’s a very good point
I'd move things around a bit first and see if he takes updated pictures.
Then go away for a 'pre planned' girls night, but subtly move a couple of things very last minute, take pictures myself, and see if when you return it aligns with his pictures or yours. Then ask the question
That is actually so smart!
this is literally too much work for someone who cheated on you in the past girl just move on.
I know, you’re right 😭
Sadly your explanation makes sense but I don't get why he'd need to take a photo of the fridge picture🤔
I'd be tempted to just put a hidden camera somewhere and go out for the afternoon.
I literally just double checked the photos with my actual stuff and at first glance they look like they weren’t touched but they were. The magnet is a different way and the actual picture is not in the same spot either so they were definitely moved. Omg.
Can we get an update pls?
He’s at work right now, I will have to wait until he gets off to ask in person
Honestly, he promised he would change and I saw that change in him and forgave him. I was very young though, 23, so I didn’t really consider all of the implications or understand all the reassurance that I needed from him. I’m much older and see things differently for sure and think I need to reevaluate what is going on. Especially after I figure out this situation. Thank you for this, it is very eye opening.
UPDATE: I was not overreacting. I confronted him directly with the photos and asked him why he took them. He immediately said “why were you looking through my stuff?” I told him I felt like he has been acting shady so I decided to look. I asked to go through his phone and he just said “why?”
I told him that I needed to see it because I don’t trust him. He got so weird. Saying I didn’t need to see it and that I just need to relax so I ask yet again, what is up with the pictures and he literally did not know what to say.
Like he couldn’t even come up with an explanation that made any sense himself. Then I asked if he brought someone home while I was gone and he said no (of course) and that I was being ridiculous. I again said that I needed to see his phone for proof of that and he refused.
I debated asking my neighbor for his ring doorbell footage from the time I was gone and see if there was a girl that went into my apartment but I’m not even going to waste my time. His reaction was all I needed to know and I was right.
Should I have not gone through his things? Yes. But did I? Yes. And found out he was cheating on me? Also yes. So thank you to everyone who gave me all of their opinions, I really appreciate it.
This will end up being the best thing that ever happened to you. I know that sounds weird wording it that way, but this has allowed you to be free of this relationship and build the life you’ve always dreamed of
I totally agree. Things hadn’t been feeling right for awhile and I think this was what I needed to finally make the right decision and leave. I don’t think he ever stopped cheating. I think he knew I wouldn’t ever be able to look through his phone so he didn’t have to really worry. I honestly already feel so free. I’m devastated, of course, but in the back of my mind I knew what it was.
Get STI tested bc who the hell knows what nasty s&%^ his cheating ass dragged back to you 🤢.
good for you, OP! I always say... trust. your.. gut.
you did the right thing by going through his phone... because he broke your trust first, thereby nullifying anything that happened afterwards, imho.
sorry you found out that he's a lying a-hole, but now you know and now you know how to deal with it, and get on with life. best wishes for a happier chapter in the future! ❤️
I am so glad I did, I felt sick to my stomach doing it tbh, but there was a reason I felt like I should and I figured it out. Scary knowing I have to completely start over but I feel like a weight has been lifted, honestly.
Wow. What a complete jerk! He couldn’t even come clean. You’re free and you deserve so so much better than that garbage. You are so brave for confronting him and choosing yourself. I hope you have some friends and family to vent to and go and stay with. Please be proud of yourself and don’t for even one second ever look back or second guess your worth! Onwards to your dreams and a happy future :)
I knew he wouldn’t. There’s just no logical explanation that comes with the pictures he took and I knew he wouldn’t be able to find one when I asked. I am never going back. I wasted my best years on him, I will not waste any more. Thank you! ❤️
Oh, honey. I'm sorry you're going through this, but I'm glad you found out now before wasting any more years of your life on him.
The best revenge on him AND the best thing for you is to live your best life. Be happy while he continues to reap what he sows. This dumpster fire doesn't deserve another moment of your life or happiness.
Good luck to you. Take care of yourself and find the love you deserve. It's out there. Took me years and a broken heart, but I have spent the last 26 years with the man who healed my heart and showed me what true love really looks like. 💖
I agree, I wasted too many already but I can’t go back so I will do my best with my future years, for sure. It’s definitely a lesson learned. That is inspiring, I hope the same will happen for me one day! ❤️
He was acting off, so you checked... pics on his ipad??
That's a weird leap, has he done something like this before? Maybe some info on your past or how he was acting oddly would give some valuable context here.
Edit: Sorry I didn't comb every comment for the context that should have been in the post. 0 regrets.
Yes he has. I should have mentioned that initially since people think I’m a psycho for doing what I did lol. But it didn’t come out of nowhere, it was similar behavior when he cheated on me years ago. And he did it again, I only found out because I found those pictures.
“We’ve had issues with him cheating early on in our relationship.”
No kids? No marriage? Never, never go back.
I would never have guessed that reason in a million years.
But OOP already knew he was a cheating ar%^$ole so presumably was already on high alert for that kind of thing.
I mean, she probably should have dumped him when she found out he was going through her phone while she was asleep, that's unhinged.