'AITA for freaking out after my BF and his friends ate the cake I made for my friend’s bday?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for freaking out on my boyfriend after he and his friends ate the cake I made for my friend’s birthday?"

I (19f) have been with my boyfriend (22m and let's call him Jonah) for five years and we have a four year old "Anna". He’s a good dad, don’t get me wrong. He loves our kid, plays with her, and helps out when it's his turn for the most part.

But sometimes, it feels like he just does what he wants and I’m the only one who actually has to be the responsible adult in this situation. Like, I don’t care that he still hangs out with his friends. I do too when I have the time and want him to have fun or whatever. But when they come over, they get way too rowdy.