'AITA for freaking out after a customer's dog jumped at me?' 'She started LAUGHING.'

But this time it completely broke free of her grip on the lead and it had both its paws on my stomach, and standing on its back legs. Its face was pretty much at the same height as mine and it started barking and snaring its teeth in my face which obviously freaked me out.

She started laughing at the dog, not even trying to get it off me, saying he was just being playful and to just let him have fun. At this point my hand is shaking and the drink is sloshing onto the floor. Some of the hot coffee gets on the dogs feet and the customer started to shout at me saying I’d hurt her dog and she was reporting me to head office.