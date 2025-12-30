"AITA for frequently using the living room in a shared space when I don't pay rent?"

I(21m) recently got into it with my brother(29m) and SIL(28f) over the fact they feel that my gf and I use the living room too much. For some context on my living situation, I am a full time university student but I do work part time(about 8-10hours a week).

When I first transferred to my university from community college my brother and sil offered to let me live with them so I didn't have to worry about housing cost or food.

They said they were happy to cover the cost of groceries and rent since they both have well paying jobs and I would only need to pay for myself if I wanted to go out or order out. I've also taken over virtually all chores to try and make things more equitable.