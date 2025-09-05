'My friend needs to borrow $5,000-$10,000 and I said no even when I could easily afford to gift it.' AITA?

You are successful and stable because you decided to live within your budget and prioritize your spending like an adult. You friends made different choices. That's their right. Now they are looking for someone to protect them from the consequences of their choices. That is not their right.

You can choose to help or not. You can choose how much you want to help. No one else has the right to dictate those choices for you. Anyone who tries to insist otherwise is simply trying to use you.

Here is the ugly truth you are missing in your calculus. You "gift" your friend 5K. They get out of debt. Next year, they will be back in the same place asking for more. That is the cycle. Wanting 5 star hotels they can't afford does not magically go away. You want to help?