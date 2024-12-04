Friend cancels international trip after extra people are added, 'I know none of these people.' AITA?

"AITA for canceling on an international trip because my friends added extra people to the travel group?"

So I was planning a trip to Japan and South Korea next May with three good friends that I had known since high school (we are all 26). I had bought the flight tickets already as did my friends and we were in planning mode.

One friend said one friend would be joining us for a few activities (who I don’t know) because he would be in japan around the same time. Ok cool, he has his own itinerary so I wasn’t too worried about that.

Then yesterday I learn that three other friends of two of my friends are suddenly being added because they wanted to come along, they are buying their plane tickets soon, and they will be with us the whole time. I know none of these people. And I literally had thought it would just be 4 of us.