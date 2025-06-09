Bride called 'selfish' as wedding planner friend quits in tears, accuses her of betrayal during engagement party. AITA? UPDATED

I sat with her after my MOH consoled her and we hugged and cried together as I talked her thru it. She said she wanted to rejoin the group but ultimately ended up leaving after going to the bathroom without saying anything to anyone. We sent her some texts but knew she would need some time and space before she replied.

The next morning, I wake up to a voicemail from Elle saying that she'll no longer be my coordinator because she felt unsupported and betrayed while she was going through a crisis.

She felt the party shouldn't have continued and we should have focused on cheering her up as a group. She also felt unthanked for planning my party. I was pretty shocked. Not only by her accusations, but... My BRIDESMAIDS planned my party and my MOH was the host... Am I missing something here?