Friend declines to attend 'bombshell' destination wedding, 'she accused me of being selfish.' AITA?

The entitlement on friends to expect to be able to dictate thousands of dollars of expenses incurred by friends, and the judgment (!!) they apply when someone withdraws from that ridiculous expectation, it's all just crazy to me.

It seems like destination weddings used to be equivalent to an elopement... no one but the bride and groom were expected to go and anyone who did was going above and beyond. It was NOT expected.

I think you could spin Sarah's words back to her. She's the one questioning your friendship by basing it on your ability to invest financially. If this is her standard in a friendship, she should only be looking for whatever the friend equivalent of a sugar daddy is - all she cares about is having money spent on her (which is very materialistic), and doesn't care about the person's value otherwise, or the hardship and burden that her expectation is placing on her loved ones. It's a pretty gross testament to her character. NTA.