Bridesmaid bails on destination wedding over money, then plans 'multiple trips' with husband. AITA? MINI UPDATE

"AITA for telling my friend I can’t go to her destination wedding because it’s too expensive, but then also going on mini vacations with my husband?"

I am supposed to be a bridesmaid for my best friend, but I just got the destination package and it is almost $3,000 a person to go. I have my husband and 2 kids. So if I didn’t bring my kids (I would have to figure out child care for a whole week and manage to pay for Santa to visit our house. Edit: wedding week before Christmas.

I told her I can’t afford it, because we just remortgaged and did 50k worth of repairs on our house and I wasn’t expecting the trip to be SO expensive (my sister's destination was about $1,200 a person)...