'AITA for refusing to hang out with my friend anymore if her family keeps tagging along?' UPDATED

Her mom packs her lunches and dinners, does her laundry, cleans her room, and even though Danielle's had her license since 16, her parents drive her everywhere (even to work).Her parents have a lot of power over her. Last year our friend group planned a day trip to Seattle but she forgot to tell her parents. Her mom yelled at her and told us she wasn't allowed to come. Mind you, this was last year....we were 27.

We went on a girls trips last summer (a week long) and Danielle told us the day we were leaving that her parents were coming too but in their own car. We were all shocked because any normal person would have convinced them NOT to come. Suddenly the trip didn't seem as exciting.