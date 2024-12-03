'AITA for being mad with my friend after she lied about why she cut me off and proceeded to back talk me?'

I'm not going to lie, you need to let it go, she didn't love you like you loved her. She had the police raid your boyfriend's house because she didn't like him, that's INSANE. Friends come and go, this is no different, she's simply not your friend anymore.

cyntears (OP)

I have let it go, despite doing so I still sometimes happen to find myself really upset about what happened which I think is valid since I wasn't given time to mourn the friendship so I allow myself to be sad over it, and find speaking about it makes me feel somewhat better and its kind of just a release for me. Also, in no way do I intend to come off as obsessive with her or the situation if thats what it sounded like and I apologise if it did!