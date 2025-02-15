Man defends GF when friend accuses her of lying about being a nurse, learns he's been living a lie. AITA? UPDATED 2X

"A friend [29M] has made a serious accusation against my [27M] girlfriend [26F]"

I don't know what to think. The situation is that a buddy I've known for a few years who is dating another friend of mine has informed me that my girlfriend that I've known for 8 months is lying about her occupation. He is an EMT and she claims to be a nurse at a certain hospital in our city. EMT buddy swears up and down there is no way she works there.

This is really shocking to me. She's in scrubs all of the time, I've picked her up from the hospital she claims to work at, she has medical books all over her apartment etcetera.