Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Friend of the groom gets called a 'pick me' for rejecting bridesmaids attire; AITA?

Friend of the groom gets called a 'pick me' for rejecting bridesmaids attire; AITA?

Taylor Brown
May 17, 2023 | 5:13 PM
ADVERTISING

Part of being a bridesmaid is wearing a dress you'll never wear again, almost fainting at the altar because you casually starved in full hair and makeup all morning, and doing a few things you might not want to do...

Would you normally go out of your way to take your friend and a bunch of her family members on a vacation where you have to wear matching bathing suits? Probably not. So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about clashing with the bride's vision, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA for accepting to be a bridesmaid?

My (25f) best friend Mark (25m) is getting married to his fiancée Natalie (25f) in August. Natalie asked me to be her bridesmaid two months ago and I gracefully accepted although I was kind of bothered Mark didn't ask me to be a groomswoman, but I didn't voice it to them because I didn't want Natalie to get mad at me.

Anyway the past few weeks we've been going bridesmaids dress and shoes shopping until the bride finds something she likes for us. She said we can pick the style of the dress as long as it is long and in lilac color.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content