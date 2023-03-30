Friend promises bride a custom wedding gift, takes it back when he's uninvited; AITA?

Weddings are expensive events and cutting costs in every way possible is critical unless you want to spend your life savings on flowers. Still, expecting friends and family members to donate to your honeymoon or buy you a new set of plates when they didn't even get to celebrate with you is fairly entitled behavior. So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a wedding gift offer, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
I (32m) was invited to a wedding of an acquaintance of mine named Molly a few months ago. I’m not super close to her or her fiancé, but I love weddings so I said yeah I’ll go.
Now, the relevant part here is that I have a very good career and make an excellent living. Plus I love giving gifts and splurging a bit. So, I spoke with Molly and her fiancé and promised them a custom made gaming pc since they game together.