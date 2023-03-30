Friend promises bride a custom wedding gift, takes it back when he's uninvited; AITA?

It's standard wedding etiquette to give the couple getting married a gift when you're invited to a wedding, but what happens when your invitation is revoked?

Weddings are expensive events and cutting costs in every way possible is critical unless you want to spend your life savings on flowers. Still, expecting friends and family members to donate to your honeymoon or buy you a new set of plates when they didn't even get to celebrate with you is fairly entitled behavior. So, when a conflicted friend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a wedding gift offer, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not giving a wedding present I promised because I was uninvited?

I (32m) was invited to a wedding of an acquaintance of mine named Molly a few months ago. I’m not super close to her or her fiancé, but I love weddings so I said yeah I’ll go.