Friend 'puts child in danger' by not baby-proofing home for guest. 'I drove us to an ER.' AITA?

All was fine in the end, he ate one magnet but it wasn't a big deal as there wasnt any other ones. I was relieved and said "let's go home, I'll take down the other magnets and see what else I might have to baby-proof for the next few days."

But my friend was still furious with me and demanded I drop them off at a hotel and bring her things because "who knows what chemicals I have lying around in childs reach, she can't take her eyes off of him for a second in that house."

I tried to calm her down and reassure her that nothing else was going to happen and I'd keep a closer eye, but she refused. She just kept yelling at me. I dropped her off at a hotel and haven't heard from her since.